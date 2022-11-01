Teen recovering after being shot while driving on I 20/59 Monday

One person is behind bars while the teen he’s accused of shooting while driving on Interstate 20/59 Monday morning is recovering from his injuries.

The incident happened on I-20/59 southbound between the 72- and 73-mile markers around 7:30 a.m.

The 19-year-old victim’s injuries are not life threatening, but he was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment in the wake of the shooting.

Jeffrey Wood, 22, was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling after the victim and witnesses identified him and he was located soon after the shooting.

“They were driving and the suspect was able to locate his target, it appears,” said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Capt. Jack Kennedy. “They had some kind of nonverbal interaction while they were driving and Mr. Wood ended up firing and striking the victim inside once.”

New parents Brianna McCool and Judson Standfill were also on I-20/59 Monday morning.

“Honestly, I was very shocked,” McCool said. “It’s something you don’t think about when you are driving. Whether it’s work or a doctor’s appointment. It is something, you should not have to worry about being shot going down the road for sure.”

Standfill agreed.

“That is pretty scary to think about having a newborn and everything,” Standfill said. “it is definitely concerning thinking about everything happening in the world today.”

After he was shot, the victim stopped his vehicle and waited for medical assistance, Kennedy said.

“People passing by may have thought he crashed but he didn’t crash,” Kennedy said.

Investigators said the two were involved in an ongoing dispute over a woman.

“He was able to identify his assailant,” Kennedy said. “Some person he had been having some ongoing altercations with over a young woman. We were able to talk with witnesses on scene, some video and other evidence that was able to corroborate that victim’s statement. Our investigators were then able to check multiple locations. We were eventually able to locate the vehicle at one location and the suspect. We were later able to locate a firearm as well.”

Wood remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $90,000 bond.