Teen missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart

Phones around Alabama moments ago blasted a Public Safety Alert focused on the Tuscaloosa area, as a 13-year-old boy has gone missing from the Walmart on Skyland Boulevard.

According to the message, Jakeeian Henderson was last seen leaving the Walmart wearing a turquoise and white three-tone jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and glasses.

Contact law enforcement or call 911 immediately if you see him.

A photo has not yet been released.