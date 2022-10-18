Teen killed in Sulligent UTV wreck

A 15-year-old from Sulligent is dead in the wake of a utility task vehicle crash Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Dempsey Road, about 5 miles west of Sulligent in Lamar County.

The 15-year-old was fatally injured when the Polaris Ranger the teen was driving and a 15-year-old passenger was riding in overturned. Unlike all-terrain vehicles, UTVs often contain seat belts.

The 15-year-old driver, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was injured and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The teen’s name hasn’t yet been released, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division Troopers are investigating the cause of the wreck.