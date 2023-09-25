Teen dies in weekend car crash

A single vehicle crash claims the life of a Vance teenager. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the teen was driving a 2005 Nissan Maxima when the car left the roadway and fell into a ditch. The crash happened around 10:30 Saturday night on Alabama Hwy. 69 near the 136 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County. Troopers said the teen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The teen was taken to a hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

Troopers have not released the name of the victim. They did say the driver was 17 years old. The crash is still under investigation.