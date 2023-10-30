Teen charged with attempted murder after 2 shot in Tuscaloosa Oct. 21

An 18-year-old is facing attempted murder and other charges after a teenager and a man were shot in Tuscaloosa Oct. 21.

Cameron Chandler is charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree receiving stolen property. He was arrested and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond set on Oct. 26.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said more charges and arrests are possible.

Chandler’s arrest comes after the Oct. 21 shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Two victims, a 14 year old and a 45 year old, were found shot. The teen’s injuries were not life-threatening, but the adult’s were severe, investigators said at the time.

If you have any information or witnessed the shooting, please contact VCU at 205-464-8692.