Teen, best friend lose lives in Dadeville mass shooting

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Benito

Four people were killed and nearly three dozen injured, including several students, during a shooting that broke out at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

Among the victims was 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins. His father said Marsiah was an aspiring musician. After being accepted at Louisiana State University, Collins decided to take a year off to follow his dreams of pursuing a music career and spend more time with his family.

His father said Collins’ best friend, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, was also killed at the party, along with 23-year-old Corbin Holston and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Smith.

The weight of this loss is felt by many throughout the community.

The DJ at the birthday party reflected on the final moments of these young people’s lives and explains how he tried to help.

“I tried to make sure everyone around me was safe. I pulled a couple people under the table in front of me,” said Keenan Cooper. “Shots went off behind me.”

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the case.