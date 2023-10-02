Tech or Treat returns at Gateway Oct. 24

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Get ready for a night of festive, family-friendly Halloween fun, as Tuscaloosa’s Tech or Treat event returns to the Gateway Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tech or Treat is Tuscaloosa’s version of “trunk-or-treat,” where candy is handed out to children via tables or the trunks of cars in an organized event.

At Tech or Treat, families can wander from table to table collecting candy while being introduced to STEAM concepts.

The event is free and open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult.

Booth spaces are still open for organizations interested in participating. You can learn more about the event or register for a booth space right here.

The Gateway is located at 2614 University Blvd. E in Tuscaloosa.