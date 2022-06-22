Teams, coaches give AHSAA Team Basketball Camp high marks

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

The Alabama Athletic High School Association held its first ever basketball “Team Camp” this past weekend at the Finley Center in Hoover, Ala.

The camp guaranteed each team four games, and the opportunity to face the top high school teams and players in the state of Alabama. The sheer numbers was impressive: 165 teams, both boys and girls squads, played a total of 660 games over three days.

Many college coaches were in attendance for the “Team Camp”, including Alabama Men’s Basketball Head Coach Nate Oats, Crimson Tide Assistant Coaches Antoine Pettway and Bryan Hodgson, and Auburn Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Wes Flanigan.

“You know, it turns out we got over 100 boys teams and almost 70 girls teams,” said Devin Booth, the Director of the AHSAA Team Basketball Camp. “We kind of wanted to see the interest and what we could do to help our teams get some really quality games in the summer and have college coaches watch them.”

Some of the west Alabama high school teams that took part in the “Team Camp” were Northridge High School, Paul W. Bryant High School, Central-Tuscaloosa High School, Marion County High School, Hamilton High School, Haleyville High School, Holt High School, and Francis Marion High School. Many of the high school coaches were pleased with the event, and left the weekend hopeful that the AHSAA Team Basketball Camp will become an annual summer event.

“It’s really fun playing different teams from different parts of the state, different styles,” Central Falcons Boys Basketball Head Coach Willie Moore said. “Basketball is always fun, so we played four games in two days which is really good for us. To give us that experience to play different competition, teams we don’t see every day, and it’s been a really great event.”