Team USA softball wins first two games of World Games

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Team USA softball had a doubleheader Sunday after the scheduled opening game against Italy Saturday had been postponed due to inclement weather in Birmingham.

In their first game of the doubleheader, Team USA defeated Italy 6-0. Then in their second game of the day, Team USA defeated Chinese Taipei 7-0.

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts is a part of Team USA. Fouts came out of the bullpen Sunday, coming in relief in the bottom of the fifth, striking out seven batters.

Team USA has one remaining game on Monday vs. Canada at 7 p.m., this will be their final game in the qualifying round before the consolation round, semifinals, and finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.