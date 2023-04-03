Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student has filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from Newport News school officials.

The lawsuit filed Monday accuses school administrators of gross negligence and ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood.”

Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot on Jan. 6 as she sat in her classroom. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and required four surgeries.

The Newport News School Board and its members didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

