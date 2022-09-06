TCTA offers immersive open house for community members

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Giselle Hood

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy gave community members a glimpse of what they have to offer with a new hands-on event.

TCTA hosted “Mega WOW” together with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama on Thursday, Sept. 1, to make Tuscaloosa residents aware of its different classes. The school offers 21 unique programs featuring everything from health sciences to culinary arts to cosmetology.

“This place is really cool for finding things you want to do,” sixth grader Maya Carter said. “It’s good if you want some inspiration.”

Participants were able to check out a number of classes and fun activities lead by TCTA students. A robotics trailer sponsored by Alabama Robotics Training Park showed attendees the role that robots play in different industries. The culinary program served refreshments to showcase what they’ve been learning.

“When I graduate I have a job lined up at either Mercedes or one of their partners anywhere in the state,” said TCTA modern mechanics student Ford Espey. “It’s a pretty good set up for me. I love to be here and expand my learning.”

Mega WOW wasn’t just for students; The West AlabamaWorks Career Connect program was also available for people to apply for jobs in West Alabama.

“This has become one night where there is a hub of resources for our family and our community,” TCTA principal Rich Jetta Branch said.

TCTA has approximately 900 students enrolled in its classes.