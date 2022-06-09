TCS budget funding system-wide improvements

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education held its first regular meeting since graduation, spotlighting how funds from the 2022 Fiscal Year budget were spent.

A large sum amounting to more than $116.8 million went toward ongoing and future building projects and facilities improvements across the city school system, including:

new digital signs for Woodland Forest Elementary School, Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy, University Place Elementary School, Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools – Middle, Paul W. Bryant High School, Central Elementary School and Skyland Elementary School;

an ongoing four-room addition to Skyland Elementary School;

a new video wall for the Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy event hall;

renovations to the gym, library, upstairs and offices of New Heights Community Resource Center and Stars Academy;

new branding for Paul W. Bryant High School and Central High School;

renovations and improvements for athletics facilities at Northridge High School, Central High School and Paul W. Bryant High School;

deep carpet cleaning for all Tuscaloosa City Schools;

screening and recoating for gyms at Central High School, Westlawn Middle School, Paul W. Bryant High School, Northridge Middle School, Northridge High School and Eastwood Middle School;

striping and recoating for parking lots at Oakdale Elementary School, Central Elementary School, University Place Elementary School, Westlawn Middle School, Paul W. Bryant High School and Eastwood Middle School;

stage flooring, lighting and sound system improvements for theaters at Central High School, Paul W. Bryant High School, Northridge High School and The Alberta School of Performing Arts;

new auditorium and gym seating, and basketball goals for all city schools;

and new library furniture for Central High School and Westlawn Middle School.

“We’ve got to make sure the service is there for our students this year, but every year beyond now,” said Superintendent Mike Daria, emphasizing the need for a healthy reserve to accommodate unanticipated expenses.

TCS currently has over 60 job openings, and if you are interested, visit www.tuscaloosacityschools.com for more info.