TCHS running back commits to Miami

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Tuscaloosa County High School running back Kevin Riley committed to the University of Miami on Monday.

Riley chose the ‘Canes over Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn. The commitment comes after Riley spent the weekend in Coral Gables, Fla.

The Northport native ran for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns last season. 247 Sports ranks Riley as the fourth best running back in the state. He’s the highest-ranked commit in his class.

With Riley’s commitment, Miami jumps from No. 29 to No. 23 in the 2024 recruiting rankings. The Hurricanes are No. 6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2024 recruiting rankings.