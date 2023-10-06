TCHS look to continue to build playoff resume vs Spain Park

tuscaloosa county high football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

The stage is set and the playoff chase is on.

Tuscaloosa County (4-1, 2-1) hosts Spain Park (2-3, 0-3).

The Wildcats have the more impressive record, but this game and the remainder of the season mean more than the past six weeks. Tuscaloosa County hasn’t made the playoffs in eight seasons, and it’s determined not to let the drought hit year nine.

Last season, TCHS started 5-1 before it’s playoff aspirations crumbled. The Wildcats dropped three straight region games to finish 6-4.

This year, Wildcats coach Adam Winegarden and his team are faced with taking on the same exact challenge once again.

“I think that we’re defiantly a more confident football team, but not a consistent football team,” Winegarden said. “I think a lot of it is just experience, experience in big games and being able to arrive and play the kind of football you need in big games and that takes experience, that takes time.”

Winegarden expressed that this team has mentally and physically grown from last year and in his three years with the program. Last season, the teams win over Spain Park put it on ‘cloud nine’ but then it failed to keep it’s focus.

There’s a difference now. It is focused and locked in on not seeing it’s strong record as anything but another milestone to its way to its goal of making the playoffs.

Spain Park has dropped its dust three region games, but Jaguars coach Tim Vakakes believes his team is up to the challenge of heading into enemy territory and trying to derail the Wildcats playoff hopes. If history has anything to say, it’s in the Jaguars favor. Spain Park is 8-3 all-time against TCHS.

“We know what we’re walking into, they’re a confident team,” Vakakas said. “We know what we’re in for, but that’s why we’re in this region, to play games like this.”

A year ago? Tuscaloosa County had to hit the road for three of its final four region games. The tables have turned and will play three of last four region games on its home turf.