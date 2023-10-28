TCHS basketball embraces Next Man Up mentality

Media days serves as a bridge between the off-season and the regular season. It signals that things are about to get “real”

Tuscaloosa County boys basketball opens the season against Calera on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Wildcats have a veteran team that lacks experience. Eight seniors graduated off of last year’s team, and 17 the past two seasons combined.



Wildcats coach Curt Weeks is familiar with that type of dynamic and plays into his teams “next man up” mentality.

“Part of growing up is taking on challenges,” Weeks said. “When you get out there, whether its on the court or in life, you better have something to go out there with that you can fall back on. We expect these kids to go out and be great examples for everyone to follow.”



Tuscaloosa County competes in Class 7A Area 5 alongside Vestavia Hills, Hoover, and Thompson. It is one of the most talented groups of basketball programs in Alabama. At various points last season, Tuscaloosa County, Hoover and Vestavia Hills held down the top three spots in the ASWA state basketball poll, with each school taking a turn at No. 1.