Taylorville Baptist Church puts on live nativity

Over the weekend Taylorville Baptist church put on a live drive-thru nativity. Anyone can come to the church and drive through all of the nativity scenes.

The event showcases scenes from the Bible including Jesus’ birth, death and resurrection, and each scene is brought to life by parishioners.

Church member Noel Ellis said it’s a big undertaking, but the results make it all worthwhile.

“I mean a lot goes into it the camels the scenes the building process it takes about a week to get it all set up,” said Ellis.

This is the 14th year for the live nativity.