Taylor Swift fans light up local theater for concert film opening

Taylor Swift can add “blockbuster film” to her repertoire, as “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” opened in theaters around the U.S. over the weekend.

At Tuscaloosa’s CMX Hollywood 16 theater, Swifties were there in droves and many were dressed for the occasion. After all, Swift has more than a dozen “eras” to pick from for fans.

WVUA 23 News caught up with a trio of friends who weren’t the only Swifties in their group. Their chaperone, one of the girls’ fathers, was just as excited to see Swift on the big screen.

The concert was shown 17 times on Friday in Tuscaloosa, offering fans who couldn’t afford budget-busting concert tickets the chance to get a frontrow look at the billion-dollar tour.

According to The Associated Press, “The Eras Tour” is the biggest concert film opening of all time, having made an estimated $95 million to $97 million in its opening weekend. An exact figure of revenue will be available later Monday.

If you missed the weekend’s shows but wanna watch Swift on the big screen, the show is running at the local CMX theater Thursdays through Sundays.