Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years ago

happening in alabama

SEMINOLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama’s Styx River as a Texas man who helped other migrants find work. News outlets report that DNA identified the body as Daniel Muniz Jr. after his stepdaughter found photos of the tattoos in a national database of missing and unidentified people.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2019, sending out a news release with photos of distinctive tattoos and posting them on websites about missing people. Amanda Galleher saw them last summer.

It took until April 21 to positively identify Muniz.

4/26/2022 11:25:10 AM (GMT -5:00)