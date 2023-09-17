Taste of Fall… Very Dry Week Ahead… Sunday Forecast Update… #alwx @wvua23

Happy Sunday, everyone! I hope you had an amazing weekend now that our storms have cleared out, taking the muggy air along with it. We saw a cold front push through earlier today, leading to much drier air filtering into the region. This air is here to stay for the next several days. I would say many of you won’t notice an increase in humidity until at least next weekend. Due to the drier air, our overnight lows will be falling into the upper 50s on Monday night for the first time since late Spring! This is exciting for those who have been patiently waiting for Autumn to show its first signs. Even some of the trees around the area have started to show some small color changes. Just another reason to appreciate the arrival of Fall which is just around the corner, officially. Of course in Central Alabama, we always get a “False Fall” where it cools off then gets hot again. I see no reason to believe that won’t occur again this year, so let’s enjoy this cool spell while it lasts. October can still get quite warm around here.

Another result of this drier air and lower humidity sticking around is the reduction of moisture available for showers to work with. Therefore, there is not one drop of rain in the forecast for at least the next seven days. A fairly synoptically benign pattern (quiet in the upper atmosphere levels, so quiet down here) is developing, confining much of the rain to the Eastern Seaboard and Central US between now and next Sunday. That leaves folks in between, such as ourselves, high and dry. Even looking beyond the next seven days, it appears there will not be much change to this pattern until perhaps the first week of October. Until then, expect lots of sunshine, seasonally average temperatures (cool mornings, warm afternoons), and comfortable humidity levels. Have a great week ahead and enjoy this nice weather!

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

Twitter: @JacobWoodsWx

Facebook: @JacobWoods