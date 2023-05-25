Target on the defensive after removing some products aimed at LGBTQ+

NEW YORK (AP) – Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, it has tarnished that status after removing some products aimed at LGBTQ+ and relocating Pride Month displays to the back of stores in certain Southern locations.

The company is addressing online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target is facing a second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount retailer’s reaction to aggressive, anti-LGBTQ+ activism, which has also been sweeping through Republican state legislatures.

Civil rights groups chided the company for caving to anti-LGBTQ customers who tipped over displays and expressed outrage over gender-fluid bathing suits.

