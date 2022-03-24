Takeaways: Civil rights, Trump close out Jackson hearing

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) – The historic Senate hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court, have been joyful, combative and clarifying. The hearings are putting on display the full breadth of the nation’s partisan divide and the unresolved problems of its past. The fourth and final day of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings wrapped up with outside experts testifying. The American Bar Association’s standing committee on the federal judiciary has afforded Jackson its highest rating, “well qualified.” Skeptics, including the Alabama attorney general, say Jackson’s views on crime and policing are “outside the mainstream.”

3/24/2022 3:52:30 PM (GMT -5:00)