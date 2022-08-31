Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

nasa moon rocket

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight.

The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble.

Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue.

The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top.

The Space Launch System rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back.

No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago.

