Tabernacle Farm hosting Fall Farm Day as benefit for West Alabama animal sanctuary

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Interested in having a fun day out at the farm and helping an animal sanctuary at the same time? Tabernacle Farm in Brent is hosting its second annual Fall Farm Day Saturday, Oct. 14, benefiting Sandy Wayne Sanctuary of Hope.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are being accepted for the sanctuary’s benefit so it can pay for necessities like food and vet bills for the animals in its care.

Last year, about 2,000 people attended Fall Farm Day, with some coming in from neighboring states, said Tabernacle Farm owner Cynthia Wingard, and they’re hoping this year will be even bigger.

In all, there will be 88 vendors selling everything from locally made crafts and jewelry to housewares and pet products. Food trucks will be on site for hungry patrons, and a petting zoo, pony rides and bounce houses are some of the many children’s activities available.

Live music is provided by country singer Taylor Bagi, who is headlining the event, and from Hallelujah Praise, the praise team from First Baptist Church at West Block.

Events like these don’t happen without an army of volunteers, Wingard said, and they’ve gotten help from organizations including Bibb Belles, Brent Fire Department and several school groups.

“It takes a village,” she said. “And we both have awesome families that support us a lot.”

The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter will also be there with its adoption bus alongside plenty of adoptable dogs and merchandise.

Visit the Sandy Wayne Facebook page for more information about Fall Farm Day and updates about the animals in their care.

Event details:

Fall Farm Day: Saturday, Oct. 14

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tabernacle Farm, 177 Tabernacle Road in Brent

