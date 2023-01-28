T-Town Cornhole finds popularity in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Tuscaloosa has sports that everyone can enjoy but there is always room for more.

T-Town Cornhole is a Tuscaloosa cornhole club that was started in 2019 and has witnessed great success. T-Town Cornhole withstood the 2020 pandemic by staying the course and trusting its process.

Over the past year, the cornhole club’s popularity has spiked.

“Anyone can play. You can be young, you can be old, male, female,” said Alan Rosenburg, who is part of T-Town Cornholes leadership group. “Anyone can be good. We have some examples here at our club – we have a tremendous youth group here that competes at world levels and we also have some adults that compete on world levels.”

T-Town Cornhole is open to any players that are willing to play each Wednesday night no matter the gender. The club has participants of all ages with some even competing on professional levels. Each week, T-Town Cornhole holds two blind draw tournaments to determine partners with cash prizes. The money is not what the club is all about. T-Town Cornhole host events and tournaments to raise money and support local organizations for clubs and charities.

The actual building itself even represents its own meaning with Jackie Houston, owner of Houston Hydro Steam, expanding his business to be the location of the tournaments each week. Houston is also a former cornhole player and is always joyful to see how far the club has grown for the sport he has loved for a long time.

“We’re very blessed to have a cornhole player who had this shop,” Rosenburg said. “Jackie enjoys to play, and he actually let us play. And then loved it so much.”

T-Town Cornhole meets every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. and are active each day on their Facebook page.