Swiss company plans $80M upgrade at Alabama pulp mill

alabama map

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – The Swiss owners of a pulp mill in Alabama say they’re investing $80 million to increase the amount of absorbent pulp it can produce. A news release says the second line at the GP Cellulose Alabama River mill near Monroeville should be able to produce rolls of fluff pulp in late 2023. The mill’s first line has been able to produce both bales of paper pulp and rolls of fluff pulp since 2011. Fluff pulp is used in products such as diapers and feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products. GP Cellulose is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

7/27/2022 2:36:31 PM (GMT -5:00)