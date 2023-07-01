Swim to the Top camp wraps up successful month

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and YMCA this month for Swim to the Top camp.

The camp is a part of the YMCA summer camp series and is completely free. Kids get swim lessons, build their confidence in the water, and learn other lifelong swimming skills. Over 200 kids registered for the camp which is the biggest turnout its seen in its 10-year run. The opportunity to see growth in campers swimming abilities is an incredibly gratifying for those putting on the camp.

“It’s a joy to be around them. There’s a lot of different kids, a lot of different personalities, and the growth that we’ve seen in the past month, in the month of June has been awesome,” said swim instructor Simeon Palmore. “Just to see those who have not wanted to go in the water, get in the water and those who have been stubborn and now they’re loving everything about it, so its been an honor to just serve here.”

Each day begins with campers being put into small groups. Each group spends 45 minutes in the pool.

At the beginning of the camp, the main focus is getting the kids adjusted to being in the water. Many are too afraid to get in the pool at first. Once they get comfortable, campers learn how to blow bubbles, go under water, and float.