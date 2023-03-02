Swim teacher’s life saved by couple’s good timing

Did you know in one year alone, 436,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest?

According to the American Heart Association, CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

Each weekday, Kelsey and JT Summerford take their 1-year-old daughter to infant survival swim courses at her instructor Haley Gray’s house in Tuscaloosa County.

Two weeks ago, the Summerfords arrived and found Gray floating and unresponsive in the pool.

Not knowing how long she’d been unconscious, the Summerfords pulled Gray out of the water, called 911 and began alternating CPR.

The couple performed the compressions for nearly 9 minutes before first responders arrived and were able to restore Gray’s pulse.

Gray had no brain damage or side effects other than soreness from the CPR.

She said doctors have not been able to determine what happened.

Gray is the mother of three young boys, and she said she’s calling the Summerfords her heroes.

Gray said she plans to resume her Infant Swimming Resource classes as soon as she is cleared.