Suspect ‘stands silent’ in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A media coalition is trying again to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of Kohberger. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool,File)

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A judge has entered not guilty pleas for a man who opted to “stand silent” to charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The pleas potentially set the stage for a trial in which he could face the death penalty. Bryan Kohberger declined to enter pleas on his own behalf in Monday’s arraignment.

He was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings.

Prosecutors have 60 days to announce whether they will seek the death penalty.

The deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin left the rural community of Moscow, Idaho, reeling.

At the time, the 28-year-old Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/22/2023 4:05:35 PM (GMT -5:00)