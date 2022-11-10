Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charge

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A man already in custody in last month’s attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

The charges stemming from the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home are the same as but supersede those in an earlier federal complaint.

The assault roiled the political world days before the hotly contested midterm elections.

David DePape was arrested on Oct. 28 inside the Pelosi residence after San Francisco police responded to Paul Pelosi’s 911 call.

Pelosi told officers that he was sleeping when a man entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi.

