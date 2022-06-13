Suspect arrested in connection to Brookwood carjacking

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Carlie Horn

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a suspect Friday in connection to the robbery of a white Camaro early Thursday morning in Brookwood.

Kimanthi Nyambo Auston is charged with robbery and theft and is being held on a $120,000 bond.

The white vehicle was reported stolen after another car purportedly rammed it from behind on the on-ramp to I-20/59 at Exit 86. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, jumped in the Camaro and drove away.

Sergeant Josh Hastings gave the following advice to those who may be worried the same thing could happen to them.

“If you are feeling like they are a threatening in nature, stay on the phone with dispatch, pull off in your vehicle and just let them know, ‘Hey, look, I don’t feel comfortable with this. I’m going to go down the road and wait on an officer to get there and let them figure out the whole situation,'” he said.

If you have more information about this case or Austin, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.