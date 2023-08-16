Survivors of Maui fires face power cuts and poor cell service as teams work to find and ID the dead

The charred remains of a vehicle sit near a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, as well. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Associated Press

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Survivors of deadly wildfires on Maui contended with intermittent power and unreliable cell service as they sought help rebuilding their lives.

Teams, meanwhile, labored to find the dead and identify them. With the death toll already at 106, a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday to help with the grim task of sorting through remains.

The governor, meanwhile, warned that a new storm could complicate the search and recovery. Thousands of people are staying in shelters, in hotel rooms and Airbnb units, or with friends.

Around 2,000 homes and businesses still don’t have electricity, Maui County wrote Tuesday night, after the power company restored supply to over 10,000 customers. The fire also contaminated water supplies to many areas.

