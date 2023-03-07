Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

mexico

The Associated Press

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) – Two Americans are back on U.S. soil after surviving a deadly abduction in Mexico. They were brought to a Texas hospital for treatment on Tuesday.

Two other Americans were killed.

Irving Barrios, Tamaulipas state’s top prosecutor, confirmed the two surviving Americans were turned over to U.S. authorities at the international bridge to Brownsville, Texas.

The Brownsville Herald reported the two were then taken to Valley Regional Medical Center with an FBI escort.

A relative of one of the victims said Monday that the four had traveled together from the Carolinas so one of them could get a tummy tuck surgery.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/7/2023 4:50:02 PM (GMT -6:00)