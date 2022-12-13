Surprised? Birmingham makes top-10 list for aggressive holiday drivers

The holidays are always hectic, but some cities come with a little extra stress when it comes to holiday travel.

While Southerners are often considered more polite and easygoing than people in other parts of the country, apparently that all ends when it comes to driving.

Birmingham is among the country’s top 10 cities with the most aggressive drivers, according to a study by GasBuddy. In fact, it’s No. 5 on the list and one of several Southern cities that made it on the naughty list.

The top 10 cities with the most aggressive holiday drivers are:

Tuscon, Arizona

Jacksonville, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

Orlando, Florida

Birmingham, Alabama

Richmond, Virginia

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida

Salt Lake City, Utah

Memphis, Tennessee

As for the 10 cities with the least aggressive holiday drivers, they are:

Portland, Oregon

Cincinnati, Ohio

Seattle, Washington

Las Vegas, Nevada

Rochester, New York

Providence, Rhode Island

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Buffalo, New York.

The most frequent aggressive driving habits include hard braking, speeding and rapid acceleration.

The findings were compiled using opt-in data from a feature in the GasBuddy app that offers drivers assessments of their driving habits.

You can check out the study right here.