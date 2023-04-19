Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to abortion medication and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has temporarily extended women’s access to an abortion pill until Friday.

The justices are still considering whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect while a legal challenge to the medication’s FDA approval continues.

In an order signed by Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday, the court indicated it will act by Friday night. Alito provided no explanation for why the court put off a more lasting decision.

The justices had given themselves a deadline on Wednesday in a fast-moving case from Texas in which abortion opponents are seeking to roll back FDA approval of mifepristone, used in the most common method of abortion in the United States

4/19/2023 2:46:29 PM (GMT -5:00)