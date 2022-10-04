Supreme Court taking up Alabama gerrymandering case

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

TUSCALOOSA – The U.S. Supreme Court this session is considering a case of potential racial gerrymandering happening in Alabama. The state proposed a new redistricting plan in 2021 that puts a majority of Black voters in District 7. The rest of the Black population is spread thin between other districts, making it harder for their voices to be heard at the national level.

Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton said he’s hoping the Supreme Court tosses out the latest redistricting plan.

“It will impact the 2024 election,” he said. “But if we can win at this level, we can do the same thing with some of the House districts for the state of Alabama and create additional majority Black districts for the state house,” Simelton said.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling by spring, meaning Alabama is using the current districts in the Nov. 8 General Election.

**-**