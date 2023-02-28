Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Conservative justices in the Supreme Court’s majority seem likely to sink President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans.

Chief Justice John Roberts led his conservative colleagues Tuesday in questioning the administration’s authority to broadly cancel federal student loans because of the COVID-19 emergency.

The plan has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts.

The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven.

The program is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years.

