Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to a Biden policy on deportations

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led challenge to a long-blocked Biden administration policy that prioritizes the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest risk to public safety or were picked up at the border.

The justices voted 8-1 to allow the policy to take effect. The ruling recognizes that there’s not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally.

Louisiana and Texas had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk. But the court held that the states lacked the legal standing, or right to sue, in the first place.

