Supreme Court orders new map from Alabama

The nation’s highest court rejected Alabama’s attempt to avoid creating a second Black majority district.

In June the court ordered Alabama to add another majority-black district to a congressional map that justices said violated the nation’s voting rights act. But the map lawmakers created still included only one majority-black district.

So, the supreme court ordered our state to come up with three new maps that would correct that deficiency.

“The three judge panel could accept one of those proposals or they could draw their own,” said State Representative Chris England. “They could take those proposals as suggestions and use them to actually create their own congressional map, so we have a little ways to go before we know what that map is going to look like.”

The changing makeup of the districts could result in another democrat from Alabama replacing one republican. And that could have an impact on the national balance of power.

