Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has.

The lawyers who argue at the nation’s highest court? Not so much.

The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued to the court extreme racial or gender disparities between certain groups “can cause people to wonder whether the path to leadership is open.”

The month before wasn’t much different. Eighteen men and four women argued eight cases.

There are four women, two African-Americans and a Latina among the nine justices.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/4/2022 12:43:19 PM (GMT -5:00)