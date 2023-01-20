Supreme Court leak report findings: Lax security, loose lips

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Eight months, 126 formal interviews and a 23-page report later, the Supreme Court has failed to discover who leaked a draft of the court’s opinion overturning abortion rights.

The report released by the court Thursday is the apparent culmination of an investigation ordered by Chief Justice John Roberts a day after the May leak of the draft to Politico.

The leak touched off protests at justices’ homes and raised concerns about their security.

And the leak came more than a month before the final opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was released.

The report provides a window into the court’s internal processes and recommends some places where the court can improve.

1/20/2023 2:34:43 PM (GMT -6:00)