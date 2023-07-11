Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – For colleges and libraries seeking a big name for a guest lecturer, few come bigger than Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court justice who rose from poverty in the Bronx to the nation’s highest court.

But emails show officials frequently found that an appearance by Sotomayor came with an additional benefit – namely the purchase of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of copies of her books. Sotomayor’s staff has repeatedly prodded public institutions to buy her memoir or children’s literature.

Details about such events were obtained by The Associated Press through open records requests to public institutions. The documents handed over offer a rare look at the behavior of Sotomayor and fellow justices beyond their official duties.

