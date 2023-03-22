Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute

FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Va., Nov. 20, 2022. The Supreme Court is hearing a dispute, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 between Jack Daniel’s and the manufacturer of the squeaking dog toy that parodies the liquor’s bottle and label. The question for the court has to do with whether the toy makers infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks. Arizona-based VIP Products produces the Bad Spaniels toy. While the original bottle has the words “Old No. 7 brand” and “Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey,” the parody proclaims: “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet.” (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, file)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A dispute between Jack Daniel’s and the makers of a squeaking dog toy that humorously mimics the whiskey’s signature look gave Supreme Court justices a lot to chew on.

The justices heard approximately an hour and a half worth of arguments in the case Wednesday.

The question for the court has to do with whether the toy’s maker infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks with its similar look.

But it wasn’t clear at the end of arguments whether Jack Daniel’s case is on the rocks or whether the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy had been, well, bad.

