Supreme Court asked to preserve abortion pill access rules

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to abortion medication and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration and a drug manufacturer are asking the Supreme Court to preserve access to an abortion pill free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues.

The Justice Department and New York-based Danco Laboratories filed their emergency requests Friday, less than two days after an appeals court ruling in a Texas case that effectively tightened rules under which mifepristone can be prescribed and dispensed.

The new limits would take effect Saturday unless the court acts before.

The fight over mifepristone lands at the Supreme Court less than a year after conservative justices reversed Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion.

4/14/2023 12:47:43 PM (GMT -5:00)