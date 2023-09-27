Support for local UAW strikers stays strong

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Kennedy Payne

UAW strikers are still at the picket lines in Tuscaloosa, nearly a week after they decided to go on strike. The ZF Chassis Systems employees have been outside the company every day, braving the Alabama heat from 6:00 A.M. until midnight. They are striking for better pay and better benefits. Even a week later, the strikers are still very vocal about their demands. They plan to remain that way until they see change.

It’s been a week since the strikers have gone into work. One striker said it wouldn’t be possible without the support they have seen from the community and from their families.

“Most of our families are supporting us. We paid our bills ahead of time to get ready for this. We knew it was coming, and we just kept paying our bills ahead of time,” Striker Robin Wrobel said.

Coal miners have stopped by to show their support for the strikers. They plan to stop by again on Wednesday.

Wrobel also addressed the rumors about ZF planning to fire the employees who are on strike. She said that could not happen. The strikers jobs are protected by the union.

