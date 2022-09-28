Super Skate hosting Pride Skating Night

It’s time to strap on your skates. Druid City Pride and Druid City Derby are hosting Pride Skate Night at Super Skate in Tuscaloosa Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but skate rentals are $5, cash only.

The event is family-friendly and organizers are encouraging attendees to wear their best rainbow attire. Super Skate is located at 5900 McFarland Blvd E.

Pride Skate Night is part of a larger series of events celebrating Druid City Pride.

On Thursday, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5 contestant and Taylor Swift impersonator Jade Jolie will take to the stage at Icon Tuscaloosa. Icon will also be hosting a watch party for the University of Alabama football game against Arkansas this Saturday.

Finally, the week will culminate in the seventh annual Druid City Pride festival this Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Government Plaza.

These events are a celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, which takes place in October.