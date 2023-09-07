Sunny and Seasonal Weather Ahead… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Our local weather has turned out nice and sunny this afternoon. A developing north breeze is transporting less humid air into the state. With the lower humidity, the heat index is not a factor today. Temperatures will fall into the lower or middle 60s tonight, under a clear sky.

Skies will remain sunny on Friday, through the weekend. As the trough deepens across the region over the weekend, temperatures will fall into the upper 80s, with lower or middle 60s at night. With the lower humidity, early mornings and evening will feel rather refreshing.

The next rain chance will arrive next week by Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the middle 80s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There is no sign of excessive heat over the next 2 weeks. Keep in mind, we typically start to cool off a bit by mid October.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

