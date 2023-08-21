Sunday wreck in Sumter County kills man from Emelle

fatal crash

A two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday evening in Sumter County has claimed the life of a 34-year-old man from Emelle.

The wreck happened on Alabama 39 near the 6-mile marker, about 5 miles south of Gainesville.

Antonio W. Eskridge was critically injured when the pickup he was driving struck another pickup driven by a 31-year-old man from Livingston. After the initial impact, Eskridge’s vehicle ran off the road and into some trees.

Eskridge, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to Hill Hospital in York where he later died.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.