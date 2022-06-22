Summer TV Roundup: What to watch when it’s too hot

As the heat kicks up this summer, many people will head inside and turn on their TVs. Instead of endlessly browsing through every streaming platform, check out these notable series coming soon.

Currently airing

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan Mcgregor and Hayden Christensen have returned to reprise their roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader respectively in this new Star Wars series. Chronologically nestled between the original Star Wars series, and the prequel series, Obi-Wan Kenobi features characters both familiar and unfamiliar to fans of the franchise. Tomorrow, June 22, the finale will air on Disney Plus.

Ms. Marvel

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios introduced us to Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, a teenager obsessed with superheroes who gains powers of her own, played by Iman Vellani. The show brings a unique energy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the show being aimed at a younger audience. New episodes release on Disney Plus every Wednesday. As of publishing, two of the six total episodes have aired.

Ongoing Series

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Based on the graphic novels by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy features a superhuman group of siblings as they try to hold off impending apocalypses. This season, notably will be the first season since actor Elliot Page came out as transgender. His character, Viktor Hargreeves, who was previously known as Vanya, will transition from female to male during season 3, mirroring Page’s own transition. The series premieres tomorrow, June 22, and will have 10 episodes.

Westworld Season 4

A critically acclaimed Sci-fi series, Westworld introduced viewers to an amusement park catering to the extremely rich, where robotic Hosts cater to guests’ every desire. Previous seasons have won numerous Emmys, and have been incredibly well received. This new season is eight episodes, and will start streaming June 26 on HBO Max and Hulu.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Premiering at the beginning of June, Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 introduced viewers to the chilling Vecna and got Running Up That Hill (a Deal with God) by Kate Bush stuck in everyone’s heads. On July 1st, Volume 2 will whisk viewers back to Hawkins and the Upside Down for a finale that promises to be “spectacular.” Volume 2 is only two episodes, but they are both feature length, with the first clocking in at 1 hour and 25 minutes, and the second, the grand finale, coming in at a whopping 2 hours and 30 minutes. The series will stream on Netflix starting July 1.

New Series

Resident Evil

Based on the beloved horror video game franchise, Resident Evil is set to star

Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick and Siena Agudong. It is set 14 years post-apocalypse, where the main characters must survive a world filled with disease-infected zombies. The show is set to premiere July 14 on Netflix.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Set in the same world as Pretty Little Liars, this spin-off series is a 10 episode teen mystery thriller. The show is set to feature a new crew of “Liars,” who are seeking to uncover the truth about a mysterious house in a small town. Co-created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of Riverdale, the show is certain to be a wild ride. It will start streaming July 28 on HBO Max

The Sandman

This thrilling series based on the comics by Neil Gaiman is an ambitious project from Netflix. The story revolves around Morpheus, aka Dream, played by Tom Sturridge, as he seeks to reclaim his kingdom, and on the way will meet some notable figures, including Cain and Able, Lucifer and Death. The 10 episode series starts streaming on Netflix Aug. 5.