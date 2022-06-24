Summer swelter: Persistent heat wave breaks records, spirits

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

A heat wave that’s already lasted more than a week keeps on baking the US, Asia and even the Arctic.

At least eight US states Thursday hit 100 degrees, that’s after 12 did that on Wednesday. Records keep falling.

A city in the Russian Arctic hit nearly 90 degrees. This early summer heat wave looks and feels more like August.

Scientists say it has all the hallmarks of climate change.

In Macon, Georgia, the temperature ramped from 64 to 105 degrees on Wednesday and then hit 104, a further record, on Thursday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/23/2022 7:18:15 PM (GMT -5:00)