Summer feeding returns to Tuscaloosa City, County schools

WVUA 23 Digital,
Summer Feeding Program 2

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Many children depend on their school cafeterias to get them through the week. But when the semester ends and summer break begins, those same children often struggle to stay fed.

This summer, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System will host feeding programs at 20 schools, churches and community centers from June to July.

Breakfast and lunch at these locations will be provided to everyone age 18 and younger at no cost to them.

Tuscaloosa City Schools will host summer feeding at the following locations:

  • Beulah Baptist Church
    Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
    Address: 3100 25th St., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Christian Community Church
    Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
    Address: 5600 18th Ave., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Central High School
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 29
    Address: 905 15th St., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.
  • Boys & Girls Club
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
    Address: 2201 Positive Place, Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Hays Court Tuscaloosa Housing
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
    Address: 4420 21st St., Tuscaloosa
    Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.
    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
  • Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
    Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
    Address: 2320 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
    Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Elizabeth Baptist Church
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
    Address: 2650 Elizabeth St., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Northington Elementary School
    Operating Dates: June 5 – July 13
    Address: 1300 21st St. E., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
  • McDonald Hughes Center
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
    Address: 3101 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
    Snack: 2 – 3 p.m.
  • Oasis Church
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
    Address: 3400 McFarland Blvd., Northport
    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
    Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Friendship Baptist Church
    Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
    Address: 3416 8th St., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
    Snack: 3 – 4 p.m.
  • Plum Grove Baptist Church
    Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
    Address: 2822 Fosters Ferry Road, Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
    Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Benjamin Barnes YMCA
    Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
    Address: 2939 18th St., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Branscomb Tuscaloosa Housing
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
    Address: 570 60th St., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.
  • Stillman College
    Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
    Address: 3601 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
    Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Tuscaloosa County School System is hosting summer feeding at the following locations:

  • Brookwood High School
    Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
    Address: 12250 George Richmond Parkway, Brookwood
    Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Middle School
    Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
    Address: 401 Hillcrest School Road, Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Holt High School
    Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
    Address: 301 44th Ct NE, Tuscaloosa
    Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Sipsey Valley High School
    Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
    Address: 15815 Romulus Road, Buhl
    Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Tuscaloosa County High School
    Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
    Address: 12500 Wildcat Drive, Northport
    Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Categories: Featured, Local News
Tags: , ,

Related