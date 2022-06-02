Summer feeding returns to Tuscaloosa City, County schools
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick
Many children depend on their school cafeterias to get them through the week. But when the semester ends and summer break begins, those same children often struggle to stay fed.
This summer, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System will host feeding programs at 20 schools, churches and community centers from June to July.
Breakfast and lunch at these locations will be provided to everyone age 18 and younger at no cost to them.
Tuscaloosa City Schools will host summer feeding at the following locations:
- Beulah Baptist Church
Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
Address: 3100 25th St., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Christian Community Church
Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
Address: 5600 18th Ave., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Central High School
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 29
Address: 905 15th St., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
Address: 2201 Positive Place, Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Hays Court Tuscaloosa Housing
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
Address: 4420 21st St., Tuscaloosa
Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
- Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
Address: 2320 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Elizabeth Baptist Church
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
Address: 2650 Elizabeth St., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Northington Elementary School
Operating Dates: June 5 – July 13
Address: 1300 21st St. E., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- McDonald Hughes Center
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
Address: 3101 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Snack: 2 – 3 p.m.
- Oasis Church
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
Address: 3400 McFarland Blvd., Northport
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Friendship Baptist Church
Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
Address: 3416 8th St., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Snack: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Plum Grove Baptist Church
Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
Address: 2822 Fosters Ferry Road, Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Benjamin Barnes YMCA
Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31
Address: 2939 18th St., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Branscomb Tuscaloosa Housing
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
Address: 570 60th St., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.
- Stillman College
Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31
Address: 3601 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
The Tuscaloosa County School System is hosting summer feeding at the following locations:
- Brookwood High School
Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
Address: 12250 George Richmond Parkway, Brookwood
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Hillcrest Middle School
Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
Address: 401 Hillcrest School Road, Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Holt High School
Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
Address: 301 44th Ct NE, Tuscaloosa
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Sipsey Valley High School
Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
Address: 15815 Romulus Road, Buhl
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Tuscaloosa County High School
Operating Dates: June 6-30, July 1-15 (except July 4)
Address: 12500 Wildcat Drive, Northport
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.