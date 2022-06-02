Summer feeding returns to Tuscaloosa City, County schools

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Many children depend on their school cafeterias to get them through the week. But when the semester ends and summer break begins, those same children often struggle to stay fed.

This summer, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System will host feeding programs at 20 schools, churches and community centers from June to July.

Breakfast and lunch at these locations will be provided to everyone age 18 and younger at no cost to them.

Tuscaloosa City Schools will host summer feeding at the following locations:

Beulah Baptist Church

Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31

Address: 3100 25th St., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31

Address: 5600 18th Ave., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 29

Address: 905 15th St., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31

Address: 2201 Positive Place, Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31

Address: 4420 21st St., Tuscaloosa

Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31

Address: 2320 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31

Address: 2650 Elizabeth St., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 5 – July 13

Address: 1300 21st St. E., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31

Address: 3101 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Snack: 2 – 3 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31

Address: 3400 McFarland Blvd., Northport

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31

Address: 3416 8th St., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Snack: 3 – 4 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31

Address: 2822 Fosters Ferry Road, Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 5 – July 31

Address: 2939 18th St., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31

Address: 570 60th St., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.

Operating Dates: June 1 – July 31

Address: 3601 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Tuscaloosa County School System is hosting summer feeding at the following locations: